Lumberjills improve to 7-1
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team kept things rolling last week as they picked up two more victories as they continue on a seven game winning streak as they hosted Cameron before heading to Spooner to take on the Rails.
Last Tuesday the Jills were home, as they hosted the Cameron Comets and the Jills put on the pressure from the start as they took a 36-19 lead in the first half before running away with a 57-39 victory.
Raemalee Smith led the way with 21 points and six rebounds as Holly Rands finished with 13 points.
Emerson Clark went on to finish with eight points as Morgan Diamond chipped in with six in the Jill’s victory.
Last Tuesday was it was all Ladysmith in Spooner as they ran away with a 63-18 victory to improve to 7-1 season.
Smith and Rands went on to lead the way as they combined for 42 of the Jill’s 63 points. Smith finished with 26 points as Rands scored 16. Allison Clark went on to chip in with seven in the Jills seventh straight victory.
The Jills will be home for their next two games as they host the Barron Bears this Friday and then return on Tuesday next week to take on the Colfax Vikings in non-conference action.
