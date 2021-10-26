Lumberjacks heading back to state
The Ladysmith Boys Cross Country team is headed back to the WIAA State Meet for the second year in a row! The boys finished as Sectional Runner-Up at the Sectional Meet on Saturday that was hosted by Phillips. There were 20 schools at this meet.
The boys were led by Blake Prince and Gavin Stewart who finished seventh and eighth respectively out of the field of 106 runners. Gavin also earned his 1000th career win on Saturday’s sectional. They were followed by Eli Rogers and Ethan Stewart who finished fifteenth and ninteenth. Then came Pete West at 43rd, Bishop Peterson at 50th and Jack West at 61st. The boys will race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, October 30. The Division three boys race begins at 1:10 p.m.
The Ladysmith girls team finished with one of the best team places in school history at the Sectional Meet. They finished in fourth place, and were only 15 points behind the winning school. The girls were led by Grace Pearson and Raemalee Smith. Grace finished in 9th place and missed qualifying individually by one place. Raemalee finished in 13th place and missed qualifying individually by four places. They were followed by Rachel Kostka and Hope Burki who finished 18th and 24th respectively. Then came Taylor Ptacek at 41st and Payton Wold at 68th. This meet ends the girls season. This team finished the season with an overall record of 62-35 and five top 5 team finishes on the season. This season was one of the best seasons on record for a Ladysmith girls cross country team! “Most of the Ladysmith runners who were racing today ran this same course on September 7th. Even though the logical thought is that runners should be faster on the same course later in the season, that is not always the case as many factors can affect race times. Fortunately for us, we had some outstanding improvements today,” stated head coach, Jake Ebner
Here are the improvements in time made by the Ladysmith runners Saturday.
Raemalee Smith - 2:50 faster
Taylor Ptacek - 2:31 faster
Hope Burki - 2:07 faster
Payton Wold - 1:13 faster
Grace Pearson - :12 faster
Blake Prince - 1:06 faster
Gavin Stewart - 1:05 faster
Bishop Peterson - :47 faster
Ethan Stewart - :29 faster
Eli Rogers - :28 faster
