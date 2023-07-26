The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for this year’s round of funding for the Hunting Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of hunters in Wisconsin and expand hunter activities.
The Hunter R3 grant funds projects that teach people the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to be responsible and safe hunters; provide instruction in safe firearm operations, ethics, game laws, outdoor survival, and first aid; and focus on hunter and recreational shooter recruitment.
A total grant pool of $75,000 is available. Individual grant awards are normally limited to $25,000. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
Past grant recipient projects include:
- Archery range upgrades for urban after-school clubs
- Support for hunting-related expos focused on new audiences
- Learn-To-Hunt programs
- The purchase of outdoor wheelchairs for public use
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.