Chieftains fall short for claim of conference title
The Lake Holcombe boy’s basketball team finished out the regular season last week as they had a shot at a share of the East Lakeland Conference championship in their final game of the week at home against the Bruce Red Raiders.
The week started out with a home loss to the Webster Tigers by a score of 56-54. The Chieftains were behind 29-12 at the half, but came back to out score the Tigers 42-27 in their two point loss at home.
Kaden Crank was the leading scorer with 18 points as Brock Flater finished with 15 points.
On Friday night the Chieftains were on the road to take on New Auburn and it was Lake Holcombe taking a huge 45-24 lead at the half, but saw the Trojans come back to capture the 74-73 victory over the Chieftains.
Flater led the way with 18 points, Dylan Bowen went on to score 16 points as Colton Minnick finished with 14 points as four Chieftains scored in double digits for coach Joy Webster. “The Chieftains came out rolling the first half and went nto halftime with a 45-27 lead. They found it difficult to get the ball to drop in the second half and New Auburn got the hot hand. The Chieftains still led the whole way until 3.7 seconds to go in the game. After a missed free throw and a ball out of bounds. A controversial call gave the ball back to New Auburn. They then in bounded and got off a last second buzzer beater to take a 74-73 win,” stated coach Webster.
On Saturday the Chieftains still had a shot at a share of the conference title as they hosted the Bruce Red Raiders.
After a 38-38 first half, it was the Red Raiders pulling out the four point victory by a score of 69-64. Story of the night was Kaden Crank who scored his 1000 career point Friday night as he finished with 11 points. “Saturday night came down to everything you would like to see in a championship game. It was back and forth the entire 36 minutes with several lead changes throughout, The chieftains went into halftime tied at 38-38. The Chieftains came up just a little short falling 69-64 in the end. Kaden Crank had a great night surpassing 1000 points and putting 14 points on the board. He also had 12 rebounds completing a double-double on the night,” coach Webster concluded.
Four Chieftains once again finished in double digits as they were led by Riley Gingras and Bowen’s 16 points. Crank went on to score 14 points as Flater finished with 11 points on the night.
The Chieftains finished third overall in the conference standings behind New Auburn and Bruce with a record of 8-4 as well as an overall record of 11-10 heading into the WIAA play-offs.
(0) comments
