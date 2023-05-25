The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsin hunters that they have until May 31 to apply for a chance at a 2023 elk hunting license.
This year’s elk hunting season will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 12, as well as Thursday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 22. Successful applicants can hunt during either period.
Thanks to collaborative reintroduction efforts, Wisconsin’s expanding elk population has had an annual hunt since 2018. The elk hunting season is a unique hunting opportunity, open only to Wisconsin residents. With a few clicks, Wisconsinites can purchase their elk license applications online through Go Wild. Application purchases are also available in-person at license agents across the state.
Applications are $10 and are limited to one per person. The cost of an elk hunting license for the winners of the license drawing is $49. The application fees directly support the management and research that sustain Wisconsin’s elk herds, so all interested hunters are encouraged to apply.
The elk hunt drawing will occur in early June, and successful applicants will be notified shortly after. The department recommends all applicants check and update their contact information to ensure contact with successful applicants.
The department will approve the 2023 elk quota at the end of May. Consistent with past years, licenses will be issued for the Clam Lake Elk Range only.
For more information on the elk hunt and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the DNR's Elk Hunting webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.