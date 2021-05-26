Jacks pick up first victory
The Ladysmith baseball team was coming off a tough loss in St. Croix Falls last week as they headed to Chetek seeking their first win of the season as they were set to play a double header against the C-W Bulldogs.
In game one Saturday, the Jacks lit up the scoreboard as they came away with a dominating 16-0 victory for their first win of the season.
Adam Martin, Sam Zimmer and Derick Vollendorf each had two RBIs on the day. Martin, Zimmer and Huston Dennis each had two hits to lead the Jacks at the plate.
Dennis picked up the victory on the mound as he pitch four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight batters on the day. Brandon Walters came in to get the save as he struck out one batter.
In game two of the double header, the Jacks had a 3-1 lead after three innings, but found themselves trailing 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning after the Bulldogs put up three runs to take the lead in the top of the inning.
The Lumberjacks did all they could do, but came up one run short of tieing the game as they scored two runs, but fell in the end by a score of 6-5 to the Bulldogs.
It was Walters with two RBIs to lead the way for the Jacks as Mitchell Lehman had three walks in three quality at bats.
The Jacks are on the road Thursday in Hayward as they take on the Hurricanes in a double header in Heart O’ North action.
