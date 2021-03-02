2020-2021
Heart O’ North
All-Conference Boy’s Basketball
FIRST TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Carter LaLiberty Barron12
Richie Murphy Cameron 12
Ian Payne Cameron12
Austin Weis Cameron12
Jack Martens Cumberland12
Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith 10
Monte Mayberry Northwestern11
Jared Lessman St Croix Falls12
SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE
PlayerSchoolYear
Jax Effertz Cumberland10
CJ Thompson Northwestern11
John Grohn Northwestern 11
Payton Christenson St Croix Falls12
HONARABLE MENTION
PlayerSchool Year
Connor Crane Bloomer11
Charlie Herrick Bloomer 12
Joseph Jensen Chetek-Weyerhaeuser12
DaShaun Ames Cumberland12
Josh Martens Cumberland12
Henry Schmitt Hayward11
Mitchell Lehman Ladysmith10
Eli Rogers Ladysmith10
Brandon Walters Ladysmith12
Bennett Nelson Northwestern11
Harrison Nelson Northwestern12
Jase Nelson Northwestern10
Bridger Klein Spooner11
Caleb Potaczek Spooner11
Garrett Swan Spooner 11
Brady Belisie St Croix Falls10
Connor Olson St Croix Falls11
Mathew (Dayo) One St Croix Falls11
Heart O’ North Player of the Year
RICHIE MURPHY of Cameron
Players are listed alphabetically by school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.