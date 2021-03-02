2020-2021 Heart O’ North All-Conference Boy’s Basketball

2020-2021

Heart O’ North

All-Conference Boy’s Basketball

FIRST TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Carter LaLiberty Barron12

Richie Murphy Cameron 12

Ian Payne Cameron12

Austin Weis Cameron12

Jack Martens Cumberland12

Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith 10

Monte Mayberry Northwestern11

Jared Lessman St Croix Falls12

SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE

PlayerSchoolYear

Jax Effertz Cumberland10

CJ Thompson Northwestern11

John Grohn Northwestern 11

Payton Christenson St Croix Falls12

HONARABLE MENTION

PlayerSchool   Year

Connor Crane Bloomer11

Charlie Herrick Bloomer 12

Joseph Jensen Chetek-Weyerhaeuser12

DaShaun Ames Cumberland12

Josh Martens Cumberland12

Henry Schmitt Hayward11

Mitchell Lehman Ladysmith10

Eli Rogers Ladysmith10

Brandon Walters Ladysmith12

Bennett Nelson Northwestern11

Harrison Nelson Northwestern12

Jase Nelson Northwestern10

Bridger Klein Spooner11

Caleb Potaczek Spooner11

Garrett Swan Spooner 11

Brady Belisie St Croix Falls10

Connor Olson St Croix Falls11

Mathew (Dayo) One St Croix Falls11

 

Heart O’ North Player of the Year

RICHIE MURPHY of Cameron

 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

