Lady Raiders win two nail biters
The Bruce girl’s basketball team kept their fans on the edges of theis seats last week as they took on Lake Holcombe on the road and Cornell at home with both games being decided by a combined three points.
Last Tuesday in Lake Holcombe the Raiders found themselves up just three points on the Chieftains at half as they took a 25-22 lead into the locker room.
The Second half saw the Chieftains outscore the Raiders 18-16, but the Raiders held on to get the victory 41-40 over Lake Holcombe.
Three Raiders went on to finish in double digits led by Capri Strom’s 13 points. Lauren Sturzl ended the night with 11 point as Halle Anderson scored 10 points. Nina DeJesus chipped in with six points in the Raider victory on the road.
On Thursday night the Raiders played host to the Cornell Chiefs, and for the second night in a row took a three point lead into half as the score was 20-17 in the Raiders favor.
The second half saw Cornell out score Bruce 20-19, but again the red Raiders found a way and pulled out the victory with gutsy play down the stretch as they defeated the Chiefs 39-37.
Strom was the leading scorer with 12 points and eight rebounds as Sturzl and Anderson both finished with nine points in the Raider’s seventh victory of the season as they currently sit 7-7 overall.
The Raiders are on the road this Friday as they head to New Auburn to take on the Trojans and then return home next Tuesday to host the Shell Lake Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.