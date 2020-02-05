ONE SCHOOL, TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS – The Flambeau boys and girl’s basketball teams made a clean sweep this weekend at the 48th OLS Tournament. The girls took down Lake Holcombe by two in the championship and the boy’s dethrowed the three time champion, Bruce Red Raiders to capture their titles. Look for action shots of this year’s tournament in next week’s edition of the LdysmithNews Sports. – Photo by Kelly Hruby
