Wild Turkey Strutting

Wild Turkey Strutting in the spring

 Steve Oehlenschlager

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the 2023 spring turkey season opens on April 19.

The 2023 spring turkey season will run from April 19 through May 30 and includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.

