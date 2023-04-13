The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the 2023 spring turkey season opens on April 19.
The 2023 spring turkey season will run from April 19 through May 30 and includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.
Registering your turkey harvest remains a critical component of wildlife population management. Turkey registration is mandatory. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by phone at 1-844-426-3734. Hunters will need the number found on their paper or electronic harvest authorization to register their turkey.
Youth Turkey Hunt April 15-16
Youth under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring turkey youth hunt April 15-16. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program. A qualified adult must accompany the youth and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules.
Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization. A harvest authorization for any period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization. More information about Wisconsin youth hunts can be found on the DNR’s Youth Hunt webpage.
Public Lands Are The Perfect Place To Pursue Birds This Spring
Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts use Wisconsin's public lands for a variety of activities, ranging from birdwatching to hunting. For anyone interested in exploring all Wisconsin has to offer, the DNR provides several tools to help users discover a new favorite spot in the wild.
Hunters who would like to pursue turkeys in a state park must hold a harvest authorization for the turkey management zone in which the park is located. Spring turkey hunting is allowed in select state parks during the two-day youth hunt and the first two time periods of the regular season. For more information regarding hunting in state parks, visit the DNR’s State Park Hunting webpage.
The Fort McCoy spring turkey hunting season is managed separately from the State of Wisconsin spring turkey hunt. Hunters who do not receive a harvest authorization through the Wisconsin spring turkey drawing can apply for a spring permit at Fort McCoy. Applications for the Fort McCoy spring turkey season are available by calling 608-388-3337 or visiting the Fort McCoy Natural Resources website.
