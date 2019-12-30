Raiders cruise past Clayton Bears
The Bruce boy’s basketball team was on the road last week as they head to Clayton to take on the Bears in their annual holiday tournament.
The Red Raiders got off to a hot start and never slowed down as they found themselves up 34-14 after the first half. The Raiders out scored the Bears 33-5 in the second half as they cruised to a dominant 67-19 victory on the road. Leading the way for the Raiders was sophomore, Chris Brockman with 16 points as head coach, Jason Lehman went on to state about Brockman’s performance. “Chris probably had one of his best if not his best game of season. I liked that he take the ball to the basket and got himself to line going 8 of 9. He had 16 points three assists and five steals.
Mitchell Lehman added 10 points, three assist, five deflections, and four steals. “Mitchell played really well defensively even with three fouls in first half,” stated coach Lehman
Brady Gauthier added 13 points. “Dexter Roatch couldn’t get his shot to go down but added six points, four assists and three steals. Leo Zimmer did a nice job picking up six rebounds and adding six points. It was a nice win and we were able to get everyone on the varsity floor for a few minutes anyway. We will face off against Frederic this Friday and have two huge conference game coming up against New Auburn and Birchwood, the top two leaders in the conference,” coach Lehman concluded.
