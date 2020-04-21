Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team awards announced
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team’s 2019-2020 season ended with a third place in conference play. Some of the individual awards that would have been handed out at the end of season awards banquet are: Megan Lechleitner (Senior) receiving MVP. This award is selected by all teammates voting anonymously, team captain, top free throw percent, scholar athlete metal, letter winner and lastly HOM for East Lakeland conference and Chippewa County Girls basketball team. Hannah Winchel (senior) receiving letter pin.
Allison Golat-Hattamer (junior): Scholar athlete metal, team captain, top 3 pointer scorer, Second team all East Lakeland Conference, HOM for Chippewa County, and ranked 9/10 for Chippewa County scoring board.
Josi Elmberg (Sophomore): Most Improved Player and letter. Brooke Lechleitner (sophomore): team captain, scholar athlete metal, letter, First Team East Lakeland Conference & First Team Chippewa County. HOM All Northwest Region. Most rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and leading scorer. Brooke ranked first in Chippewa County leading scorer board throughout the season. Carly Varva: letter.
Justine Kane (freshman) letter. Karly Kirkman (freshman): Scholar athlete metal, letter. Belle Jones (freshman): Coaches award, letter. Hannah Wincek (freshman): scholar athlete metal. Bailey O’Connor was unable to finish the season due to medical conditions.“I would like to thank my seniors: Megan, Hannah and Klar Carrell for being leaders for our young team. I wish you all the most success in your future endeavors. I also look forward to next season, as we had a very young team this year and only see great things to come,” concluded head coach, Jennifer Lechleitner.
