Falcon golf continues to compete tough
The Flambeau girls golf team competed at Hidden Greens on Wednesday Sept. 18 and had a solid showing as a team. Sophie Hauser finished in the top 10 with a 113. Shyla Applebee had a great day for her first time in this course with a 114 and Abby Bratanich added a 115 to finish in our top three. As a team we took fourth missing third place by two strokes. “The girls didn’t have their best days as individuals but as a team we were happy to end up in the top four,” stated haed coach, Mandy Bratanich.
On Thursday, Sept. 19 the Falcons traveled to the Princeton course in Eau Claire, where they finished third as a team with a score of 218. Sophie Hauser again was the Falcon’s top golfer with a 49 and Abby Bratanich had a 51. Megan vanDoorn had her best night of the year finishing with a 55. “The girls are working hard to be ready for our conference tournament Thursday, Sept. 26 in Hallie, we hope to have a solid finish to the year and get ready for regionals,” coach Bratanich concluded.
