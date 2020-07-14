COVID-19 Course offered for Coaches and Administrators
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In an effort to address the challenges of returning to high school athletics and activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Federation of State High School Associations Learning Center has collaborated with the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to develop a free “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” online course.
The course includes information from the “Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities” and the WIAA’s “Guidelines for Summer Activities” document that was released earlier for schools to reference in returning to high school athletics.
“While we know states – and communities within states – are in different phases concerning COVID-19, we wanted to have a resource available for the interscholastic community to assist returning to activity,” said Dan Schuster, NFHS director of educational services. “This course discusses what coaches and administrators can do to limit the spread of COVID-19, including practicing hygiene and cleaning, social distancing when possible, and the importance of recording who is at each workout, practice and game to track exposure.”
