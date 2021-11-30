Lumberjacks look to take next step on the court
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball team enters the 2021-22 season with a vision and mission to take the next step of improvement to compete as a top tier team in the Heart O’ North Conference under head coach, Brian Rogers, who enters his 28th year of coaching. Rogers, who has a 123-162 overall record as a basketball coach at the varisty level is looking to improve on a 11-11 overall recard from a season ago, and a 7-9 record in conference play that say his Jacks finish sixth in the team standings. Assisting coach Rogers this season will be Jason Lehman, Riley Herbes and Josh Meltz.
The Lumberjacks key loss from a season ago to graduation was Brandon Walters who averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assist a game. The Jacks however have key returners in Brady Ingersol, who averaged 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, Eli Rogers who averaged nine points, three rebounds and three assists and Mitchell Lehman who is coming off of a season average of 8.5 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Lumberjacks. “Our outlook for the season is that we’re looking to move into the top tier of the conference. We’ve been close to getting to that point in the
past two years, by competing with some of those teams, but we need to be more consistent on the defensive end and rebound better to finish possessions,” stated coach Rogers when asked about his goals for the upcoming season.
Coach Rogers looks for Northwestern as the team to beat in conference play with everything after that up for grabs as the Heart O’ North will be competitive as always in boy’s basketball action.
This year’s varsity roster will have four seniors total as Blake Prince, Sam Zimmer, Jack West and Aiden Hoyt looking to bring valuable minutes to the floor for the Lumberjacks. Juniors are Brady Ingersol, Eli Rogers and Mitchell Lehman. Lone Sophomore will be Logan Alberson.
With four returning starters taking the floor and several younger players looking to possibly break into the line up throughout the season, the Lumberjacks will look to continue to improve like they have the past few seasons under coach Rogers and staff as they continue to rebuild the Lumberjack basketball program that is on a solid foundation under Rogers to regain the prominence it once had with 19 conference titles, with the last one claimed in 2013. The Jacks last state berth was in 2003.
The Jacks opened up in Mondovi this week, and were home this past Tuesday in conference play as they hosted the Hayward Hurricanes, look for story in next week’s edition of the LadysmithNews Sports.
