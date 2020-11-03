Four Jill Golfers earn All-State Academic honors
The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Jackie Wallin, Morgan Susedik, Kaitlyn Schott and Sydney Schott of Ladysmith High School were all named Academic All-State honorees for the recently concluded 2020 girls’ golf season, receiving a designation of Honors. Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are in grades 10-12. Jackie, Morgan, Kaitlyn and Sydney are all student-athletes who serve as great examples to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive.
The coaches association is proud to announce that 330 girls from 81 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. In fact, the average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.842.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced in March, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.