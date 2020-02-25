Best earns second trip to Madison
The Flambeau Falcons had one wrestler left this past Sauturday in Edgar as Bryce Best was looking to punch his second straight ticket to the WIAA State Wrestling meet in Madison this coming weekend.
Best was focused in his opening match as he won by tech fall over Nich Hillman of Boyceville by a score of 16-0. Best would fall in the semifinal to returning state champion, Brady Spaeth of Cadott, but regained his lazer focus as he came storming back to defeat James Kemp of St. Croix Falls by pin in 1:08 in the wrestle back.
In the third place match, Best needed to get by Statford’s Hunter Ford, who was 40-7 on the year. It took all six minutes as Best went on to earn the decision 10-6 to advance to the state meet for the second year straight.
Best earned a shot at second as he faced off against Blake Flach of Shell Lake, who Best defeated earlier this month in the conference final at the Lakeland Conference tournament. Best didn’t take long to prove his point as he earned the pin over Flach in 48 seconds as he went on to finish second at 170 pounds. “Bryce showed up to wrestle today and he proved he belongs with the best in the state this weekend in Madison. I have to thank the kids who came with and supported him as well as Rowdy Kochevar for all his work with Bryce. It takes a community and it showed as many have helped get Bryce to this point,” stated head coach, Chad Smith.
Best will be wrestling Thursday night in the Kohl Center as he looks to take on senior, Dylan Horstmeyer of Marshall in the opening rounds of the division two and three championships, which look to begin at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.