Chieftains pick up first win in Birchwood
After starting the season with a loss to Prentice 73-53, the Lake Holcombe boy’s basketball team headed to Birchwood in search for their first victory of the season as they entered East Lakeland Conference play.
It was all Lake Holcombe from start to finish as they led the Bobcats at the half 40-20 as they ran away with a 80-46 victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Colton Minnick led the way for the Chieftains with a double-double as he scored 26 points and finished with 10 assists. Dylan Bowen also had a big night with 23 points as Harley Schroeder also scored in double digits with a career high 15 points as Nate Jones chipped in with nine points on the night. Minnick,Ewer, and Schroeder also combined for 21 rebounds. “We were down 2 varsity players due to injury before tip-off on Friday but the boys came to play. Our pressure defense was to much for Birchwood and we came away with the victory,” state head coach Joy Webster
Two more conference game are on the schedule coming up for the Chieftains as the are home this Friday to take on New Auburn before heading to Flambeau next Tuesday to take on the Falcons with both games scheduled to tip-off at 7:15 p.m.
