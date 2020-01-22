Flambeau girls finish week 2-1
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team was busy last week as they had two non-conference games against Rib Lake and Chippewa Falls McDonell as well as taking on Cornell on the road in East Lakeland action.
Last Monday night, the Falcons kicked off the week against Rib Lake in non-conference play.
It was the Falcons from the opening tip-off as they jumped out to a 41-14 lead at halftime before putting Rib Lake away for good by the score of 53-32. “We started the game hitting our open shots and that helped set the tone for the game. We had been having a tough time shooting in our last 4 games so this was nice to see. We shot 46 percent for the game,” stated head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
Kristen Lawton led the way with 13 points while Haley Opachan and fellow senior Courtney Riel went on to score eight points. Sophomore, Zoe Groothousen also finished with eight points for the Falcons in their victory at home.
On Tuesday night the Falcon were on the road in Cornell to take on the Chiefs in conference play as the Falcons looked to continue their undefeated record in East Lakeland action.
The Falcons jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first half and outscored the Chiefs in the second half 33-26 a they went on to a convincing 58-36 victory on the road to improve to 6-0 in conference play. “We jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back. It was nice to see three girls score in double digits this game Hailey Opachan was our leading rebounder pulling done 10 boards. Ali Hruby stepped in the second half and added eight points off the bench. I love that we are getting everyone involved in the offense,” coach Bratanich concluded.
Three Falcons finished the night in double digits as Lawton and Abby Bratanich finished with 11 points. Riel went on to a 10 point night while Ali Hruby and Opachan each finished with eight points in the Falcon victory on the road.
On Saturday, the weather didn’t hold the Falcons back from traveling south to take on Chippewa Falls McDonell, but the Macks defense did as they went on to defeat the Falcons 76-26 as Lawton was the leading scorer once again with 13 points in the loss.
The Falcons have three games on tap as they are in Birchwood this Friday to take on the Bobcats and then return to the road to take on Prentice on Monday before returning home Next Tuesday in double header action to take on Winter at 7:15 p.m.
