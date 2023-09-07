The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to take proper precautions and follow all safety best practices before climbing into a tree stand this fall.

Surveys indicate one-quarter of Wisconsin bowhunters have experienced a fall or near-fall from an elevated stand in the past. Additionally, research has shown that risky tree stand climbing behavior becomes more likely to catch up to hunters the longer they hunt. 

