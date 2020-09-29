Lady Chieftains finish week 2-1
The Lake Holcombe voolleyball team was busy last week as they had three games on their schedule. The Cheiftains competed against the Cornell Cheiftains, Flambeau Falcons and the Birchwood Bobcats in Lakeland Conference action.
In the first match of the week the Cheiftains faced off against Cornell and it went to four sets as Lake Holcombe Fell to the lady Cheifs 3-1. Allison Golat-Hattamer led with five kills and seven assists while Josie Elmberg had 33 digs in the loss to Cornell.
At Flambeau, last Tuesday night the Cheiftains won in three straight sets over the Falcons as Golat-Hattamer finished with 12 assists, Karlee Andres had five kills and Annabelle Wincek finished with 14 digs in the victory to push the lady Chieftains to 2-1 in conference play.
The final game of the week for the Cheiftains was against Birchwood as Lake Holcombe won 3-0 over the Bobcats as Leah Allard had three kills, Golat-Hattamer finished with 10 assists, Olivia Larson had 20 digs and Jonae Toutant finished with 11 ace serves as Lake Holcombe currently sits at 3-1 in Lakeland conference play heading into this weeks action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.