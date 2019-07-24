Hayshakers drop two heartbreakers
The Tony Hayshakers were able to get in two games last week as they dodged and postponed games to get a game in at Bruce against the Haugen Hornets and then had a rain delay that seemed to not only postpone most of the Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday, but also bump the game to Sunday afternoon in Tony to host Glidden.
On Thursday the Hayshakrs were able to jump out an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Hornets stung back with two runs of their own in the top of the third inning to take their first lead of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth the Hayshakers took back the lead on a Jon Nelson three run home run to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Hayshakers as the headed in to the final three innings of play.
The final three innings belonged to the Hornets though as they held the Hayshakers scoreless as they put a run up in each of the final three innings to take home the victory over Tony 5-4.
Nelson’s three run shot led the way for the Hayshakers as he finished with three RBIs. The Hayshakers finished with 11 hits as a team.
Dakota Herrman and Carter Verdegan combined for nine innings on the mound as Verdegan fanned six Hornets and Herrmann sat down three.
After a rain delay on Saturday, the Hayshakers versus Glidden game was pushed to Sunday and what a difference a day made as the sun was shinning bright as the two teams took the field in Tony, WI.
It took five innings of play before either team scored a run as the Hayshakers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It didn’t take long though for the Orioles to answer as they scored one run in the top of the sixth, two runs in the eighth and one run in the final inning as they held the Hayshakers scoreless in the final four innings to take home the 4-2 victory.
Chase Groothousen lead the way at the plate with three hits as Herrmann and Bryce Meverden lead the way with a RBI each.
Herrmann and Riley Herbes combined for nine innings on the mound as Herrmann finished the day with four strikeouts.
