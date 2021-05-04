Red Raiders and Knights open season in Ladysmith
The Bruce Red Raider and Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knight’s track teams opened up the 2021 season last Thursday night in Ladysmith as the Knights were fifth place team finishers in the boy’s standings and seventh in the girls. Bruce went on to finish seventh in the boy’s team standings and eighth in the girls.
Top finishers for the Knights were the boy’s 800M relay team for Dylan Bowen, Blake Anders, Austin Bowe and Avery Turany. Booke Lechleitner was first in the 400M dash, second in the 200M dash as well as part of the 800M relay team with Haily Duffy, Marcella Boehm and Brooke Sime that took first. Anders was third in the 400M dash, Turany was second in the pole vault and Bowe place third in the pole vault and second in the triple jump.
For the Red Raiders they were led by Capri Strom’s fifth place finish in the shot put. Tyler Hoyt’s first place finish in the triple jump. Aaron Loyd placed third with Hoyt in the high jump. Wyatt Zillmer was second in the 300m hurdles.
