Jills have great week on the greens
Ladysmith hosted the Luck/Unity/Frederic girls team in a Heart of the North conference match on Tuesday, September 8, at Tee Away Golf Club in Ladysmith.
Summer seemed like a long time ago, as the players encountered cold blustery conditions. The extra layers of warm clothes did not impact the Ladysmith squad as they put together a great day and easily beat Luck 208 to 234.
Senior Jackie Wallin put up one of her best career scores with a solid 45. Fellow Senior Kaityln Schott turned in great 50 and sister Sydney Schott a 56. Morgan Susedik rounded out the team scoring with a 57. Freshman Michelle Wallin shot a 63. Low scorer for Luck was Jordan Kamish with a 52.
Ladysmith’s Varsity Reserves also took to the course, and continued to show their improvement. Juniors, Rachel Kostka came in with a 58, Morgan Diamond with a 62 and Payton Kell with a 65.
The win moved Ladysmith’s conference record to 3-1.
On Thursday, Ladysmith traveled to Hidden Greens golf course in Solon Springs, for the Northwestern High School, 18-hole invitational. Hidden Greens proves to be a difficult track every year with holes cut through the northwoods and slick, tilted greens. Everybody plays the same course though, and tough scoring was reflected by all teams.
Ladysmith had a good showing on the day, winning a 3 place plaque (after a tie-breaker with Hayward), with a team score of 444. First place went to Barron with a 433, and second to Northwestern with a 437.
Seniors Jackie Wallin and Kaitlyn Schott again led the team with 18-hole scores of 97 and 104 respectively, good for 2nd and 6th place medals, and Senior Morgan Susedik had an outstanding 117. Sydney Schott battled through with a 126, and Freshmen Michelle Wallin in her first visit to Hidden Greens hung in there for a 137.
Claire Bartlett of Barron was the invite Medalist with a 94. It was a great day for the team as their 444 score was 45 strokes better than their score last year.
Ladysmith completed their busy week with a home match on Friday (September 11) against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. The team will be celebrating parents night, and welcomes parents, friends, and public to come out and watch some Friday night golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.