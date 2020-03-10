Falcon season ended by Chieftains
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the first level of the WIAA play-offs last week as they were on the road to take on the Lake Holcombe Chieftains for the third time this season.
The first half was all the Chieftains as they jumped out to a 44-17 lead at the half, as it was too much for the Falcons to overcome as they made a valiant effort out scoring the Chieftains 41-27 in the second half. The Chieftains held on for the victory as they won 71-58, ending the Falcon season as well as the two Flambeau senior’s careers.
Dakota Miller and Nick Derfus finished out their careers for head coach, Jeff Podgornik as both left it on the court last Tuesday night as they combined for 27 points as Derfus finished with 15 points and Miller had 12 points.
Blake Moore had a double-digit night as he finished with 10 points. Dawson Kauffman went on to finish with nine points and seven rebounds and Riley Ewer had eight points and 11 rebounds. Harley Opachan finished with 12 rebounds as well for the Falcons.
The Falcons finish out the season 9-14 overall as well as 6-6 in conference play to finish in fifth place.
