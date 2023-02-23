The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced a series of public meetings to present information on the proposed 2023-2025 migratory game bird seasons. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback in the manner they prefer.
The 2023-2025 season proposal details will be finalized and available for public review following the Migratory Game Bird Committee meeting on Feb. 28.
“The DNR has made the decision to set the migratory game bird seasons for multiple years to create more consistency across seasons. We hope the public takes advantage of our many input opportunities during this important review and comment period,” said Taylor Finger, DNR Game Bird Specialist.
Because migratory bird season dates and structures don’t often change on a year-to-year basis, the DNR is moving to a multi-year season setting structure to simplify the regulation process. In addition to this change, public hearings will take place both in-person and virtually to provide more options for anyone interested in providing input on the migratory bird season structure.
EVENT DETAILS – LA CROSSE MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: La Crosse State Office Building
Rooms B-19 and B-20 3550
Mormon Coulee Rd.
La Crosse, WI 54601
EVENT DETAILS – ZOOM MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Online via Zoom.
Join by phone at 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 822 3871 8595
EVENT DETAILS – APPLETON MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Fox Valley Technical College
