Raiders stay perfect with win over Falcons
The Bruce boy’s basketball team had a tough road last week to remaining unbeaten as they were at home last Tuesday against the always tough New Auburn Trojans and then on the road in Tony on Friday to take on the only other unbeaten team in Lakeland Conference play, the Flambeau Falcons.
On Tuesday night last week, it was kind of the tale of two halves as the Raiders came out hot in the first half as they took a 34-21 lead at the break, but it was the Trojans in the second half putting a scare into the Raiders by out scoring them 38-27 in the second half to almost hand the Raiders their first loss of the season as Bruce came away with the 61-59 victory at home.
Three Raiders went on to score in double digits as they were led by Dan Brockman, who scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Chris Brockman and Ryan Popowich both went on to score 12 points as Dom Tinker chipped in with nine points in the win over New Auburn.
On Friday, the intensity was turned up another notch as the Raiders were hosted by the Flambeau Falcons as both teams came in undefeated in the conference standings.
It was a physical game from the opening procession and both teams were playing at a different level, but it was Bruce with the five point lead at the half as the score was 23-18 heading into the locker room.
In the second half, the Falcons were able to cut into the score as close as five points, but the Raiders were able to hit the shots when it mattered as they went on to pick up the victory 57-45 as they move to 7-0 on the season.
Five Raiders went on to score in double digits, as Chris Brockman led the team with 18 points, Dan Brockman finished with 15 points, Ryan Popowich scored 12 points and Matthew Popowich had ten.
The Raiders are on the road for their next two games as they are in Birchwood this Friday and then off to Shell Lake on Monday.
