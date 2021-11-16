Isaac Cooper receive Bulsworth Character Award
Isaac Cooper, son of Wendy Barten and Dennis Cooper , a senior member of the Ladysmith Lumberjack football team, received the Burlsworth Character Award recently at the team’s athletic banquet from head coach, Kirk Yudes.
The Bullsworth Award is a Nationwide Award since 2015 that recognizes outstanding character and sportsmanship of football players each year. The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award honors a player, who may or not be a top athletic performer, yet represents the ideals and values epitomized by the late Brandon Burlsworth -- to give 100 percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team. The Burlsworth Foundation hopes the award encourages each recipient to continue on his path of excellence and inspire others to follow his head.
It is named in honor of the late Brandon Burlsworth, an offensive lineman who went from a walk-on at Arkansas to an All-American (1998). The two-time All-SEC player was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. Burlsworth was selected No. 63 overall in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Sadly he never got to play a single game with the Colts. Just 11 days after being drafted, Burlsworth died in a car accident April 28, 1999 while traveling back home.
