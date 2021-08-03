POWER HOUSE HOSTS MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP – The Power House recently hosted the first middle school summer Volleyball Camp and it was a huge success as several future volleyball players worked on basic skills in the week long camp held at the old elementary school in Ladysmith. – Photo by Todd Roehl
