Raiders falls short to Alma Center on Homecoming
The Bruce football team took their 6-1 record into Friday night’s homecoming match up against a dangerous areal attack of Alma Center Lincoln as the Raider Nation looked to cap off a great week of activities for homecoming.
The first quarter was playing right into the Raider’s game plan as they pounded the ball on the ground as they took the 14-6 lead and took a 30-20 lead into the half.
At the end of the third it was still a 30-20 score in favor of the Raiders, but it was Alma Center outscoring Bruce in the final quarter 22-8 that swung the score in the opposite direction as the Raiders went on to fall 42-38.
The first half was highlighted by two great catches as Garrett Stevens had one on a two point conversion and Dexter Roatch made a great one handed grab for a long touchdown pass from Chris Brockman. Jared Rausch caused a big turnover that the Raiders converted on, but it was the Raider’s turnovers that proved to be the difference as they had three costly ones in Alma Center’s territory in the second half. “We just had too many turnovers, we were inside their territory three times and fumbled the ball as we were on very good drives. We didn’t do very well sticking with the crossing routes defensively and had some mix ups in coverage. They played extremely well and we did not, I have to give them credit. Not a great way to end Homecoming week that was full of great school spirit as well as Dexter Roatch going down late in the fourth quarter and hopefully he will be back from that injury,” head coach, Jason Lehman stated.
Leading the way for the Raiders on offense was Chris Brockman with 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also threw for 32 yards and a score. Roatch finished with 105 yards rushing as well as 27 yards on his touchdown grab before halftime. Garrett Stevens was a bulldozer as he rushed for 44 yards and ascore, Dom Tinker finished with 25 yards rushing as well as a fumble recovery on defense. Brady Gauthier also finished with an interception for the Red Raider defense.
The Raiders are on the road this week as they travel to Fredric to take on the Vikings, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
