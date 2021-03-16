FORMER FIGHTING SAINT TO BE INDUCTED TO HALL OF FAME

FORMER FIGHTING SAINT TO BE INDUCTED TO HALL OF FAME – Former Mount Senario men’s basketball coach, Ed Andrist has been selected as part of the 2021 WBCA Hall of Fame Class. Andrist was head coach of the Fighting Saints National Title team in 1991 and recently the head coach of the UW Stout Blue Devils. 

