Chieftains come back to defeat Falcons
The Lae Holcombe boy’s baskteball team had two big wins last week as they hosted the News Auburn Trojans and Flambeau Falcons in Lakeland Conference play.
To kick off the week, the Chieftains hosted New Auburn and found themselves down in the first half 25-19 to the Trojans heading into the locker room for adjustments.
In the second half the Chieftains came out hot as they outscored the Trojans 36-21 to go on to pick up the 55-46 victory at home. “After trailing 25-19 at the half the Chieftains stepped iit up a notch and outscored the Trojans 36-21 the second half to come away with the victory. Riley and Tate had great second halves putting up all their points in the second half. Riley Gingras And Kaden Crank were strong on the boards combining for 22 rebounds,” stated head coach, Joy Webster.
Colton Minnick led the way for Lake Holcombe with 10 points as Riley Gingras and Brock Flater scored nine each and Dylan Bowen finished with eight points in the win against New Auburn.
On Friday night the Chieftains played host to the Flambeau Falcons who came out hot in the first half taking a 31-18 lead into the locker room at the half.
The second half was a lot like the one just days earlier against New Auburn as the Chieftain offense came out swinging as the Falcons were unable to duplicate the first half as they out scored Flambeau 45-27 to comeback to get the victory 63-58. “This will definitely be a game to remember for both myself and these boys. Trailing 48-28 with 10:37 to go in the game these boys decided they were’nt going to quit and all dug a little deeper. The rally started by back to back threes by Dylan Bowen and Brock Flater. That combined with great full court pressure defense led to one of the biggest comebacks in Lake Holcombe Basketball. Riley Gingras, Kaden Crank and Will Kliegle also hit some key buckets in this comeback. Minnick did a great job of controlling the offense and led the team with six assists followed by Flater and Crank with four and three a piece. Riley Gingras led the team with nine rebounds followed by Crank with eight and Flater with six. Our full court defense was led by Minnick and Flater with five steals a piece followed by Gingras with four and Crank with three. Tate. Sauerwein put some key minutes in off the bench to help sustain the run when Crank was on the bench with five fouls. Brock Flater led all scores with a season high 27 points. Riley Gingras added 10 followed by Dylan Bowen with nine and Kaden Crank with 8. Will Kliegle and Colton Minnick also put five and four points on the board respectively. This game helped move the Chieftains into a tie for second place with keys games with first place Bruce yet to come,” coach Webster concluded.
Flater was the top scorer on the night with 27 points for the Chieftains as Gingras finished with 10 points and Bowen chipped in with nine.
