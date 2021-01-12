Raiders are still undefeated at 5-0
The Bruce boy’s basketball looked to stay perfect last week as they entered the new year with a game in Winter last Monday, before returning home on Tuesday night to take on Fredric.
On Monday the Red Raiders jumped out in the first half as they took a 39-16 lead into the locker room at halftime on their way to running away with a 68-31 victory on the road.
Three Raiders finished the night in double digits, led by Matthew Popowich’s 18 points. Senior, Dan Brockman finished the night with a double-double as he scored 17 points and finished with 10 rebounds. McCoy Manske had ten points as the Raiders moved to 4-0 on the season.
On Tuesday the Raiders returned home for their 2021 home opener against Fredric as Bruce took a four point lead into the half with the score 23-19.
It was just as much a battle in the second half as the Raiders were four points better as they outscored Fredric 24-20 to pick up the 47-39.
Dan Brockman finished with 17 points to lead the way for Bruce, while Ryan Popowich and Jake Thome both had nine points in the Raider win to push their record to 5-0 on the season.
The Raiders are on the road Friday night for a big match up against Flambeau that has conference title implications before coming home next Monday to take on the Winter Warriors.
