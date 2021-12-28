Lady Raiders battle on
The Bruce girl’s basketball team is playing iron man basketball with only five players suiting up as they continue to battle on through the 2021-22 season.
Last Tuesday the Raiders were home as they hosted the New Auburn Trojans in conference play which say them down 21-12 in the first half and fall in the end to New Auburn 39-29.
Cheyenne Noble led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points as Alex Granica went on to score 12 points in the home lass.
On Thursday last week the Raiders were on the road in Siren and it was all the Dragons as they cruised to a 88-46 victory over the Red Raiders.
Three Raiders went on to finish in double digits led by Granica’s 22 points as Noble finished with 11 points and Rheanna Hopkins chipped in with ten.
The Raiders will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as they will be on the road to take on the Northwood Evergreens.
