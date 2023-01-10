The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
Wisconsin state park properties offer 10 accessible cabins for those unable to use outdoor campsites. These cabins are available only to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time. In general, the cabins are available from May to October every year.
